Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells 3,623 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

