Insider Selling: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) SVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $202,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SSP opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About E.W. Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
