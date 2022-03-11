Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.20.

ITRG stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.