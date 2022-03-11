Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Short Interest Update

Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 542,200 shares, an increase of 180,633.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.3 days.

NASDAQ INTEU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.

