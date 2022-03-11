Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. 1,993,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,215,867. The company has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

