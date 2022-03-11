Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

