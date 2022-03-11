Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

ICPT stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $452.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

