Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 737,900 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

