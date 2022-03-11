International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down to $18.32

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $17.44. International Seaways shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 1,509 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.