InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IIPZF. raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.33.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

