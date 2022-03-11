Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.41.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.85. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

