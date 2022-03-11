Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.06). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £24.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.

About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

