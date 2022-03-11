Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 118,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,233,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,069,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 160.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 409,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 252,005 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,306,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 258.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 129,426 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

