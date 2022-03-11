Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.