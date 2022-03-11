Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

