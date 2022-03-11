Invesco Ltd. Buys 832 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 145.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.