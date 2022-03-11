Invesco Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup cut their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

