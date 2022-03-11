Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 82,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:USM opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

