Invesco Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PBDM opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

