Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,656,846.50 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45.

NYSE IVZ opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

