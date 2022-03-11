Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,178 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camping World by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Camping World by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several research firms have commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

