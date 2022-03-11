Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,620 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $20,022,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 217,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 178,747 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 721,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.72 million, a P/E ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 0.93. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

