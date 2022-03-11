Invesco Ltd. Sells 575 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PSF opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

