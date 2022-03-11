Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,166. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.86. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $154.95 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

