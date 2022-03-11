Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 253.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PSCI stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.37. 1,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.