Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as low as C$1.50. Invesque shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 351,936 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51.

In related news, Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$107,431.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$847,074.69.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

