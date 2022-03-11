Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,914 shares of company stock worth $38,943 over the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Investar by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

