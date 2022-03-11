Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 14,545 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 338% compared to the typical volume of 3,320 put options.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

ARNA opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

