Investors Purchase Large Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 13,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 18 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.42 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.

