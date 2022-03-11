IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $14.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $15.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.26. 9,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,386. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $184.30 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.62 and a 200 day moving average of $252.87.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

