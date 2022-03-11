IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $470,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $586.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in IRadimed in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

