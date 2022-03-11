iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Daniel G. Wilson Sells 1,331 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $176,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

