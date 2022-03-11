IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. IRIDEX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IRIX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IRIDEX by 212.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

