ironSource (NYSE:IS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.66

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 150489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research firms recently commented on IS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

