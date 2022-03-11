iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16.

