iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.96

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.96 and last traded at $109.12, with a volume of 80623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGG. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

