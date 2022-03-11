iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 171.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,674,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $108.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.