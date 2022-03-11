iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,105. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

