iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 245,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,251. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.