iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Holdings Decreased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 3.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,879 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.24 and a 200 day moving average of $393.21. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

