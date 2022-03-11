iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,909.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 101,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.81. 1,636,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,011. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

