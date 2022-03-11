Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 16,000.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCNF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

