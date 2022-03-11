Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 16,000.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCNF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
About Isracann Biosciences (Get Rating)
