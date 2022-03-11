iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

ISUN has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iSun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $5.00 on Thursday. iSun has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iSun by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 137,303 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in iSun by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in iSun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iSun by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iSun during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

