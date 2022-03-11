iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
ISUN has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iSun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $5.00 on Thursday. iSun has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.
iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)
iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.
