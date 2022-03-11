ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases £37,500 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($49,135.22).
Shares of ITV opened at GBX 82.04 ($1.07) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.
About ITV (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
