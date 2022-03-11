ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases £37,500 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($49,135.22).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 82.04 ($1.07) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered ITV to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

