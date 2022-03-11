Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 482.7% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of IVH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,480. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.