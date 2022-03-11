Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on J. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

J stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 635,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

