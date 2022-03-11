James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

NASDAQ RDI remained flat at $$4.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,549. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.