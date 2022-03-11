James Patrick Murphy Sells 1,021 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Patrick Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.03. 84,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $498.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

