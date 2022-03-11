Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 385.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,006,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $29.53 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.