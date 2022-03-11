Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $190.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.99 and a 200-day moving average of $194.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.46 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

