Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 31,988 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.

HSBC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.